David Garfinkle Purchases 5,800 Shares of Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP) Stock

Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) Director David Garfinkle purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $20,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mobile Infrastructure Stock Performance
BEEP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 56,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.
Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobile Infrastructure
Mobile Infrastructure Company Profile
Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.
