Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Sells £579,756.10 in Stock

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Free Report) insider Gordon M. Hurst sold 122,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 473 ($6.04), for a total value of £579,756.10 ($740,429.25).

Darktrace Stock Performance

DARK traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 585.40 ($7.48). The company had a trading volume of 883,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,909. Darktrace plc has a 1-year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 625.94 ($7.99). The stock has a market cap of £4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,503.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 513.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 413.02.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DARK shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.64) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Darktrace from GBX 600 ($7.66) to GBX 630 ($8.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.37) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Darktrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Read More

