Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Darden Restaurants worth $32,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 36.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.72. The company had a trading volume of 587,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.