Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $23.05. 266,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 630,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGEM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.42. On average, analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 1,331.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

