CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Buys $18,733.00 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $18,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,346,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,401,206.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CSP Stock Down 3.9 %

CSPI traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. 58,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.30. CSP Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.18%.

CSP Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CSP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSP by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSP by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 207,253 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSPI. TheStreet lowered CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSP

About CSP

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.