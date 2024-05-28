Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 2,066 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for about 0.5% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.26. 3,416,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.83.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

