Crescent Park Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,239 shares during the period. Workday accounts for about 1.7% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,010,244,000 after purchasing an additional 263,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,996,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.44. 7,389,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,973. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.52. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

