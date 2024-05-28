Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,958 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software makes up approximately 2.4% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Guidewire Software worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $14,583,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GWRE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.52. 335,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,284. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

