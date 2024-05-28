Credo Technology Group (CRDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,151,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,048,602 shares in the company, valued at $210,317,239.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,151,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,048,602 shares in the company, valued at $210,317,239.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,065,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,170,710.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,078,751 shares of company stock worth $22,727,047. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDO

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.