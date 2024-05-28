CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $25.85 million, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.42.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPS Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Further Reading

