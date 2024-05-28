CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $259.65 and last traded at $261.58. Approximately 15,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 34,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.60.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.69 and its 200 day moving average is $240.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 474.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in CorVel by 815.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

