Connable Office Inc. Trims Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,779.65. The company had a trading volume of 31,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,923. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,657.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1,533.39. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.86. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,181.71 and a 52 week high of $1,810.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

