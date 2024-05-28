Connable Office Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $5.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $335.54. 1,230,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.98. The firm has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.50.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

