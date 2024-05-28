Connable Office Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.2 %

HLI traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.72. 241,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,905. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.80.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

