Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,062 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,482,000 after purchasing an additional 332,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,252,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,578. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.93 and a 200-day moving average of $159.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

