Connable Office Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 592,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,310. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.