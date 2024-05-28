Connable Office Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,009 Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 924.4% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 142,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 128,623 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Trustmark by 235.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 61,194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 28.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 83,181 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 244.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 124,890 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.42. 36,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.03 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMK. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trustmark

About Trustmark

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.