Connable Office Inc. Makes New $6.70 Million Investment in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 239,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,000. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF comprises about 0.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLJP. First Trust Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,489,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period.
Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of FLJP stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.76. 424,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,501. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.
Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile
The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
