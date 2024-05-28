Connable Office Inc. Makes New $129,000 Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495,822 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $483,016,000. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,486,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,311,000 after buying an additional 11,600,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,505,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,860,000 after buying an additional 519,259 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,924. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.