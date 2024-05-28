Connable Office Inc. Invests $247,000 in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Sabre Price Performance

SABR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. 995,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In other Sabre news, EVP Ann J. Bruder purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 262,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,419.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert bought 65,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,686.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder bought 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 262,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,419.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,650. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

