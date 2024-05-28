Connable Office Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,540,000 after acquiring an additional 628,663 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,241,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,629,000 after acquiring an additional 727,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. 726,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,789. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

