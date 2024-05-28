Connable Office Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 577,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $44,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after buying an additional 1,439,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after purchasing an additional 507,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,827,000 after purchasing an additional 460,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,249. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2492 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

