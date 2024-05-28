Connable Office Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,073. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,136.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

