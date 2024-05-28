Comparing Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) & Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 5.81, suggesting that its share price is 481% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech $610,000.00 181.14 -$1.20 million N/A N/A Semler Scientific $68.18 million 3.11 $20.58 million $2.79 10.75

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Semler Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech -274.96% N/A -70.89% Semler Scientific 32.92% 30.36% 27.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yubo International Biotech and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Yubo International Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

