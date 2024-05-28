Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.57

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 31460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHCT. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.80 million, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 287.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

