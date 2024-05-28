Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Shares of CMCO stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $44.90. 103,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,274. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.27. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 45,075 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.