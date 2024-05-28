Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.66

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 144983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Columbia Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Columbia Financial Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Columbia Financial by 101.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

