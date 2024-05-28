CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 64.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Down 7.4 %
NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CollPlant Biotechnologies
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.