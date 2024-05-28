CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 64.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

