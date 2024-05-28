Cohort (LON:CHRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $858.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 858 ($10.96) and last traded at GBX 856 ($10.93), with a volume of 43167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 830 ($10.60).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £345.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2,558.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 745.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 614.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other Cohort news, insider Simon Walther sold 803 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.57), for a total value of £6,014.47 ($7,681.32). Also, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis bought 2,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 727 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £20,014.31 ($25,561.06). 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

