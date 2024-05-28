Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. Analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,585,000 after buying an additional 932,476 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,444 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 21.4% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 64.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 666,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 261,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

