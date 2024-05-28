Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $5.44

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.84. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 1,471,588 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.36.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $41,587,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after buying an additional 5,017,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after buying an additional 3,989,352 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,279,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,269,000 after buying an additional 3,556,959 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after buying an additional 1,702,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.