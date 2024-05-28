CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.25

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 161176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

CNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.36.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 111,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 65,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in CNX Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 265,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CNX Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

