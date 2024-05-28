Clare Hayward Purchases 3,000 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Clare Hayward purchased 3,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 980 ($12.52) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,547.89).

Shares of LON UU traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,007.50 ($12.87). 1,932,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,047.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,056.05. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 896.76 ($11.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5,302.63, a PEG ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.19 ($0.42) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $16.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26,315.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.71) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

