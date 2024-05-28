Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $113.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

CMPR stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $82.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,153. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.30. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $100.01.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $527,439.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,328.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,183 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

