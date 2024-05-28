Chimera Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,321 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,143% compared to the average daily volume of 428 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of CIM stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. 327,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $971.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.68. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $19.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

