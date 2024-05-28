Chimera Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,321 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,143% compared to the average daily volume of 428 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Chimera Investment Trading Up 3.2 %
Chimera Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimera Investment
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chimera Investment
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Ross Stores: Buy Off-Price Retail While It’s Still a Bargain
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is Cigna Group the Nation’s Best-Run Health Insurance Company?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- NU Holdings: Don’t Get Left Behind, Buy This Neobank
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.