Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 4,666.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Down 12.7 %

CSSEN traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. 30,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,674. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $24.76.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5938 per share. This is an increase from Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 55.88%.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

