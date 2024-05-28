Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Up 0.9%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.22 and last traded at $159.20. 1,168,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,070,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.26 and a 200-day moving average of $152.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chevron by 73,888.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after buying an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15,548.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

