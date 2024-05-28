Centuri Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on May 28th (NYSE:CTRI)

Centuri’s (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 28th. Centuri had issued 12,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $260,400,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRI. Bank of America started coverage on Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital upgraded Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W upgraded Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centuri presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Centuri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRI opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. Centuri has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.91.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $528.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centuri will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centuri news, Director Julie Dill bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie Dill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Fehrman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $740,250 in the last three months.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Featured Articles

