Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Up 1,375.0% in May

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 1,375.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Centrica Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.17. 2,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,080. Centrica has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.
Centrica Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.1189 dividend. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
