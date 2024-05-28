Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Keith Chiasson Sells 17,441 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Keith Chiasson sold 17,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$488,348.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CVE traded up C$0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.62. 4,450,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,947,263. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.82 and a 1 year high of C$29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.60.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7854251 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.54.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

