Celestia (TIA) 1-Day Volume Hits $109.37 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Celestia token can currently be bought for about $9.93 or 0.00014449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $109.37 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celestia has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,045,808,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,041,205,479.451908 with 182,249,007.201908 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 9.25327908 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $72,809,964.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

