Celestia Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.60 Billion (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for about $11.33 or 0.00016574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celestia has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $365.17 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,046,027,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,045,808,219.177919 with 186,851,746.927919 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 9.71705199 USD and is up 5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $115,736,567.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

