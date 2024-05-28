CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CBFV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CBFV stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.54. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.56% of CB Financial Services worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

