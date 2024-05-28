CAP Partners LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.4 %

TTD stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,714. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 236.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.01.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,890,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 471,637 shares of company stock worth $39,915,515. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.