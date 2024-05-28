CAP Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

JEPQ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4311 dividend. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

