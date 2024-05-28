CAP Partners LLC Takes $212,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 179,229 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 98,263 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

