CAP Partners LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of CAP Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,509,000 after purchasing an additional 118,040 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,864,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 925,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 868,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AVDE stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.72. 125,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,064. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.