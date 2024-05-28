CAP Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,749 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 1.1% of CAP Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.19. 140,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,713. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $163.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

