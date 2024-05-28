CAP Partners LLC Buys New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CRWD traded up $9.12 on Monday, reaching $351.47. 2,669,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 976.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

