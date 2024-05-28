CAP Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,602 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $7,612,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Block by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Block by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Block by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 198,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,653 shares of company stock worth $27,333,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Block Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,857,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,742,274. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

